The Susan Boyle Makeover Debate

Wow–what an amazing conversation has surfaced in reaction to the virtual makeover we gave “Britain’s Got Talent” overnight superstar Susan Boyle. Some people have been cheering on the idea of a makeover while others are adamantly opposed to changing a single hair.

When it comes down to it, it’s a personal choice. Either you love to switch up your look and don’t think that changing your haircolor, putting on some lipstick or tweezing your brows changes your identity, but rather enhances it. Or, you prefer to keep it all natural and low maintenance, which seems to be the way this singing sensation will go. When Larry King asked her if she was going to consider a makeover, her response was, “Why should I? Why should I change?”

The bottom line is, you should feel confident and fabulous about how you look–no matter what others say. And whether that means you want a total makeover or keep everything as is, that’s up to you, but we’re here to help you make that decision.

