The Starter Guide for Today’s Most Popular K-Beauty Ingredients

There are many, many things to love about the ever-evolving world of K-beauty, but the unprecedented dedication to naturally-derived ingredients are what make this particular sector and its approach to skin care so enduring within beauty circles. We’ve waxed poetic about all of the weirdly effective ingredients routinely used in products, but for someone who is new to 10-step routines and healthy skin habits in general, navigating them all can be so daunting, that you’ll give up before even starting.

K-beauty brands are constantly expanding to include new innovations, but according to Charlotte Cho, co-founder of Soko Glam, there’s a core set of ingredients that continue to dominate and should be on everyone’s must-try list. Bookmark this chart before your next deep-dive into K-beauty products. You’ll be glad you did.