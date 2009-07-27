The Right Way To Go Bronze

Photo: Â© Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.

Bronzer is the easiest (and safest) way to get a gorgeous, sun-kissed look. For the most natural looking glow, it’s key to pick the right shade.

Here’s the secret: Go with a powder or cream bronzer that is actually lighter than you think you need. Anything too dark could make you look orange, dirty, or even stripy. You should also avoid overly shimmery bronzers, which end up looking fake, especially during the day.

The best type of bronzer to buy is a sheer, neutral light brown shade. Our new favorite? Benefit’s One Hot Minute (below). This luminous rosy gold shade looks great on every skin tone and the sheer formula guarantees your skin looks naturally gorgeous. Other awesome picks: MAC Mineralize Skinfinish in Sunny By Nature, Bobbi Brown Illuminating Bronzing Powder and Nars The Multiple Bronzer.

Here’s the best way to apply bronzer so your faux-glow looks believable: First, sweep the bronzer on the highest points of your face — cheekbones, chin, nose, browbone, temples — to create a warm glow. “You want to mimic how you naturally tan,” says Three Custom Color Specialists founder Trae Bodge. “When applied all over the face, bronzer can tend to look a bit dirty, whereas on the high points it gives a very natural looking glow.” Next, apply a bright, cheery blush on the apples of cheeks to create a sun-kissed pop of color. “The addition of color to the bronzer gives a fresh, healthy, youthful glow,” says Bodge.