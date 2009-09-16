The Secret To Gorgeous Eyes

A brown eyeliner makes Olivia Wilde’s

blue-grey eyes really pop.

Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Pencil eyeliners are back with a vengeance this season. They range in colors from jet black to indigo blue, but they are the totally the way to go with your makeup this fall.

The latest formulas are gel-like, creamy pencils that glide on without pulling or tugging your sensitive eyelid skin. Forget the old days of heating up those hard tipped pencils with a lighter or having to pull the end of your eyelids so taught you could hardly see just to draw on a stiff line. Modern pencils are soft and smooth and easily blendable.

I like to choose a liner color that is opposite that of your iris color — it makes your eyes really stand out — and since colored liners are the main trend this season, you really can’t go wrong.

If you have brown eyes, choose blue eyeliners like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eyeliner Pencil in Indigo Blue. If you have blue eyes, opt for brown eyeliners like Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Bourbon. Green eyes should try purples like Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes in Shimmering Plum. Hazel eyes look amazing with deep shades of green like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eyeliner Pencil in Jade.

The easiest way to apply liner and get the best looking definition is to draw a thin line on your upper lash line in small little dashes getting as close to the roots as possible. Smooth over the dashes with your finger or a Q-Tip to blend the color into a soft and smudgy line.

Because your choosing a bold color liner, it’s best to pair it with a neutral shimmering eye shadow and black mascara. Skip wearing pencil on the lower lashline as this can tend to look too harsh. For definition there, smudge a little powder shadow in a complementary color underneath the lower lashes with an angle brush.

If you want a little extra kick for an evening look, draw a slightly thicker line on the upper lashline and wing it out at the ends. If you make a mistake, don’t worry, simply take a small concealer brush and dip it into a little bit of foundation to lightly clean up any areas that are messy.

Whether it’s a rock ‘n roll smudge or a sleek blue line, playing with pencils will keep your eyes defined and your style on point!