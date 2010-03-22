Get The Look: The Runaways Rock Makeovers

For their new movie The Runaways, Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning transformed themselves from fresh-faced ingenues to rock rebel icons. “To say the least, both Kristen and Dakota went through massive physical transformations in my make-up chair to play their respective roles,” says Robin Mathews, the Make-Up Department Head for The Runaways. Here, she shares her makeup tips on how she turned the girls from pretty starlets to punk rock princesses.

Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett

Kristen Stewart always struck us as someone who didn’t give a damn about her bad reputation, so it was only fitting that she would be the perfect choice to play the one woman rock whirlwind that is Joan Jett. From the ink black, choppy hair to the take-no-prisoners strut, K.Stew had the punk rock look down pat.

On the red carpet, the Twilight star tends to keep it natural. To complete her transformation as a rock rebel, Mathews went heavy on the liner, using Make Up For Ever’s cult classic Aqua Eyes liner. “Make sure you apply eyeliner generously and smudge with a small smudging brush. The trick is in the ‘smudge.’ Go at it with abandonment and don’t worry about making it uniform or perfect,” she says. Curl your lashes with an eyelash curler and then add mascara to complete the effect.

Dakota Fanning as Cherie Currie

When you think of grunge/glam makeup, Dakota Fanning is not the first actress that comes to mind. The grown-up child star likes to keep it sweet and simple, forgoing bold, dark makeup in favor of a more toned down, sophisticated style. She did a total 180 to play the part of lead singer Cherie Currie, sporting a feathered blonde hairstyle and enough dark eye makeup to make Taylor Momsen cry.

The secret behind this look was a combination of eye shadow and liner, applied just so. “Apply eye shadow, then go through the [above] steps with the eyeliner. Continue by smudging more eyeshadow over the smudged eyeliner top and bottom,” says Mathews. Concentrate the shadow pigment away from the lashline so that the heaviest pigment directly by your lashline is the liner, with the shadow pigment smudged outwards for that smoky effect. A sprinkle of glitter and a slash of blush on the cheeks complete the look, although Mathews advises that those last two are probably best left on the stage.

