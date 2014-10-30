Beauty Buzz: The Right Way to Pop a Pimple, Lily Aldridge Gets Bangs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We know that picking pimples can be dangerous, but what if it’s done the right way? Learn how. [Byrdie]

2. Still not sure what to be for Halloween? Steal these ideas from the runways. [Style.com]

3. Learn how to finally master the pushup with these simple tricks and tips. [Daily Makeover]

4. The latest trend in juices? Charcoal and clay – how far will you go for your health? [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Model Lily Aldridge has jumped on board the bang bandwagon, and we’re all for it. [Glamour]