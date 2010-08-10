As many of you may know, the Ted Gibson Salon has two locations. The first is in New York City and has been open for almost seven years – I can’t believe it, my baby is growing up! The second is in Washington D.C. (well, actually it is across the street – literally – from D.C., we are technically in Chevy Chase, Maryland), and it will have been open two years this coming January.

Photo: Bravo

The day before the salon in D.C. officially opened, we had the entire staff get together for one last day of training. We wanted to make sure they all understood what we at Ted Gibson are all about, and that they could provide the level of service we expected of them. We recruited a bunch of D.C. ladies to come in as our models, and I immediately fell in love with Mary Amons.

As I was getting to know my newfound friend while doing her single process application – she received an email to her iPhone. The email was from Bravo expressing their interest in meeting Mary for a new show they were casting in D.C. Ultimately, Mary was cast on the Real Housewives of D.C. along with a few other women I had become friends with.

It has been so fun to experience the filming of the show and being able to watch it unfold on TV!!! Tune in Thursday’s at 9 to see the action – and maybe a glimpse of yours truly.

I hope you like the show (and the hair color)! LMK – Jason