Beauty Buzz: The Real Deal With Butt Consultations, Dry Your Nails Faster, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Want to know what a butt consultation is really like? One editor found out. [ StyleCaster

2. You may request these services at the hair salon but get turned away – find out why. [Daily Makeover]

3. Did you paint your nails at home and you need them to dry FAST? Steal this trick. [Glamour]

4. Need a makeover but don’t want to spend all your cash? Here are 12 ways to get there. [Allure]

5. Need a fast calorie burner? Here are 7 ways to burn more calories, fast. [Byrdie]