The Ranking of All of Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games Premiere Looks

Whether Jennifer Lawrence really did have to cut off all of her hair due to damage, or she just wanted us to watch her every move on the red carpet while she did press for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” we’ll never know – but one thing is for certain – it worked. No one can take their eyes off of what J. Law will do next with her hair, and for good reason. The beginning stages of a pixie cut are hard – you’re still figuring out how to style your hair (now that it’s all gone) and it’s a lot of work to make it work for you – both for your face shape and your personality.

So, congrats to J. Law for doing it while on a press tour (and we love her, but we wouldn’t blame her if she did have another motive here – it would have simply been smart) and another big congrats to her beauty team for making the styles work – most of the time. Above we’ve ranked the looks that have won us over, and the ones that have made us weep. Plus, if you’re rocking a pixie, now you know who to copy (and which ones not to).

