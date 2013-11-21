The Ranking of All of Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games Premiere Looks

Whether Jennifer Lawrence really did have to cut off all of her hair due to damage, or she just wanted us to watch her every move on the red carpet while she did press for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” we’ll never know – but one thing is for certain – it worked. No one can take their eyes off of what J. Law will do next with her hair, and for good reason. The beginning stages of a pixie cut are hard – you’re still figuring out how to style your hair (now that it’s all gone) and it’s a lot of work to make it work for you – both for your face shape and your personality.
So, congrats to J. Law for doing it while on a press tour (and we love her, but we wouldn’t blame her if she did have another motive here – it would have simply been smart) and another big congrats to her beauty team for making the styles work – most of the time. Above we’ve ranked the looks that have won us over, and the ones that have made us weep. Plus, if you’re rocking a pixie, now you know who to copy (and which ones not to).
More From Beauty High:
23 Stages of Getting a Pixie Cut
Best of the Week: Jennifer Lawrence’s Pixie Cut, Elizabeth Banks’ Orange Lip, More
Jennifer Lawrence and the Pixie Cut: The Photo Making Us Squeal
At the Paris premiere, J. Law completely won us over with her dark wine lip and sleek, side-parted pixie cut. The combination of the two was a winning pair, and her best look yet.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In Italy she showed us how to make the pixie red carpet ready by faking an updo with sleek volume (a la Tilda Swinton). We fell in love with both the hair and the soft pink lip.
Photo:
Franco Origlia/Getty Images
For the Madrid photocall, J. Law finally got the messy pixie just right, and it was perfect. With just the right amount of piecey texture (plus a vibrant blue dress and neutral makeup) her look was casual and cool.
Photo:
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
At the NYC premiere of the film, J. Law chose a flushed cheek, sultry smokey eye and a side-swept bang for her choppy pixie cut – very Elsa Pataky inspired. Maybe Chris Hemsworth's wife has been hanging out on set too? Whatever the case, we were into the look.
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images
In LA, she chose to part her hair on the opposite side (so versatile!) but went for a brighter pink lip with a soft smokey gray eye. Although the hair was cute and fun, the dress may have been too distracting to really notice.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
At the London premiere, J. Law tried a high volume swept-back style, but the off-kilter feel was just a bit wrong for her face shape. We liked that she went for it, but it didn't quite work.
Photo:
John Phillips/Getty Images
Again in Madrid for the nighttime premiere, J. Law went for another messy look, this time almost a play on the cowlick – which was another miss for us. Her front fringe is still too long to be able to pull off this style.
Photo:
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
At the photocall in Italy, J. Law's pixie resembled that of Kate Gosselin's - a lot of volume in the back but too flat in the front.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Our least favorite look of all was in Germany, where her hair was just too flat to her head. Instead of going sleek all around (in Paris, which we loved) this didn't have the product - or the bold lip - to help pull together the look, and instead just seemed to have had the wind knocked out of it.
Photo:
Luca Teuchmann/WireImage