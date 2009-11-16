The Perils of Parabens

I’m sure you have seen a lot of beauty products on the market being advertised as paraben-free, but many women don’t really have any idea what parabens actually are. They are a chemical preservative found in everything from shampoos to makeup and are used to keep products from going bad by preventing the growth of bacteria.

There is a debate about the safety of parabens because there are many conflicting studies, some of which link this additive to breast cancer. The chemical is thought to mimic estrogen, which plays a role in the development of this type of disease. They are also thought to disrupt the immune system, so many women who may be pregnant or who already have children may want to avoid using paraben products.

There are also many studies claiming in their defense that the low levels used in products have no harmful effect at all on the body and can’t be proven to cause anything. I decided to go totally paraben-free when I created Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy, because if you can avoid a potential threat, do it! There are plenty of safe ingredients that will do the same job as parabens and keep your products from going bad. This way you can be worry-free and look totally fabulous. A few other great paraben-free products on the market are Bare Escentuals, Josie Maran and Korres. Check out Korres’ Lip Butter, pictured at left.