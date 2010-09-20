The Parting Of The Hair

Today is a big day everyone, for today, I parted my hair down the middle.

I know.

Since I have not parted my hair down the middle since sixth grade, this action qualifies as the most drastic thing I’ve done to my locks since going blond.

I don’t know what came over me. I woke up this morning with the intention of washing my hair. I hadn’t washed it in two days, and I knew I could stretch it one more day. Unfortunately, when I rolled out of bed I saw that I was rocking some seriously sexy bed hair.

“I can work with this,” I said to my reflection in the mirror.

I put in some product, ran a brush through it and then used my new Infiniti Conair You Curl to give my ends some life and the result is pretty good!

Side Part: (from my bleach blond days)

Side bangs back when I was shoe polish black (my natural hair color) and MUCH paler!

Here is the middle part. I apologize in advance for the incredibly corny self portraits.

The original middle part. That’s me and my 3-year-old gut hanging out with my boyfriend at the time, Andy.



Okay, so here is the recent picture of me and the middle part.



Another snap shot of the middle part