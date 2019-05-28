The Ordinary Is Coming to Ulta and We’re Freaking Out

With all the places to shop for beauty products, Ulta stands out as a favorite. It’s the one place you can stock up on both luxury and affordable items, and wrack up clutch reward points at the same time. And now the retail giant is adding another cult-favorite brand to its mix. That’s right, The Ordinary is launching at Ulta Beauty, so the store might as well just take all our money now.

According to WWD, The Ordinary is dropping 26 items from its line to start. These include the new favorite Squalane Cleanser, the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution and the 100% Cold-Pressed Virgin Marula Oil. Each retails for less than $10.

After the WWD report, beauty news account Trendmood posted about the launch on Instagram and fans of the brand are as excited as we thought. “FINALLY!!!! Now I can get my points at Ulta 😭 Next up milk makeup, ole henriksen, and tatcha,” wrote one user. “I’ll get to earn Ulta points for all The Ordinary that I buy!” wrote another. “I’m so excited! I just started using their products and I’m seriously impressed. I can’t wait to try more! 🧡,” said one super-fan.

It was just five months ago that The Ordinary re-launched at Sephora so now there are a few key places to stock up on the brand’s ultra-affordable products. When it comes to coupons and beauty sales though, Ulta wins every time. Plus, the rewards program just can’t be beat, whether you’re a regular, Platinum or Diamond member.

Shop The Ordinary July 12 on Ulta’s website, and in 400 Ulta stores on August 5.

