OMG—The Ordinary Is Coming To Target & We’re Freaking Out

If you want to shop for The Ordinary, you can head to Ulta or Sephora or of course, online. But there’s something so exciting about being able to get your fave products from The Ordinary at Target. Because who doesn’t want to go on a Target run, like, all the time? While you’re there grabbing cat food, paper towels, sparkling water and a crop top or two, you can now grab The Ordinary’s affordable skincare at the same time. What can’t you get?!

You can thank Ulta for bringing The Ordinary to Target. The Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop has been announced, bringing skin, hair, makeup and fragrance to the retailer. According to WWD, the Ulta shops in Target will open in 100 locations next month and continue to roll out to 800 Target stores over the next few years.

Now, this isn’t just some little display. Target stores will have more than 50 Ulta brands in a huge Ulta-branded space. If you’re worried about your Ulta Rewards points, know that you’ll be able to grab both the Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards when shopping. So, it’s basically a no-brainer. You’ll be able to grab The Ordinary’s stellar acne solutions, dark spot products and niacinamide-infused faves. But also prodcuts from brands including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Nudestix, Tarte, Kopari Beauty, Peach & Lily, Sunday Riley and MORE.

Yes, all at Target! We told you it was exciting. For now, you can shop skincare from the links above, but we’ll update you as soon as they’re all live at Target.