The Ordinary’s First-Ever Cleanser is Finally Coming to Sephora

There are a handful of seriously affordable beauty brands and products we can always count on. Just think of E.L.F.’s $5 concealer, Milani’s $6 lipstick and ColourPop’s $5 eyeliner. When it comes to skincare, The Ordinary is right up there with the best of the best at a price that seems almost too good to be true. Its newest launch, The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, is about to hit Sephora and we have a feeling it’s going to be one of your new faves.

It’s the first-ever cleanser from the Deciem brand, and already becoming a fan-favorite in just the few months it’s been available on The Ordinary website. This face wash is unique because it starts off as balm, and after rubbing it in your hands for a minute, becomes a clear oil. You apply it to dry skin and it removes your makeup (even waterproof mascara) and cleanses your skin, leaving behind a soft complexion.

The main ingredient here is squalane. It’s magical for those with dry or sensitive skin because of how well it gently hydrates. I love that The Ordinary makes it clear its squalane is vegan. Previously, skincare brands (and some still do) used squalane sourced from shark’s liver—shudder. This one is made in a lab, which works just as well and doesn’t harm the sharks. Plus, it’s great for sensitive skin because it’s non-comedogenic and soap-free, so it won’t over-clean your skin and leave it tight and dry.

So far it looks like fans are obsessed with it, calling it “the best cleanser ever.” The biggest complaint? The small 50mL tube. Decium promises you don’t need a lot of product so it shouldn’t go too quickly. Even so, a larger size is coming and we’ll of course update you when that launches.

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser retails for $7.90 and is available now on The Ordinary website. It will hit Sephora stores and online May 7.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.