The Ordinary Updated Its Best-Selling Acne Serum With a 400K+ Waitlist

For the last two years, The Ordinary fans have been asking the brand — and taking to Reddit — when their favorite acne-fighting serum was coming back. Salicylic Acid 2% Solution was discontinued in 2019 but behind the scenes, Deciem was in the lab reformulating the best seller to make it even better at fighting blemishes without irritation. Finally, the new-and-improved Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is here! But there’s one catch — it has a waitlist of more than 400,000 people.

Here’s why Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is so popular. The budget-friendly product uses salicylic acid (a BHA) to decongest pores, eliminate blackheads and calm redness and inflammation. You might be wondering how it differs from The Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution. The biggest is the texture. The new solution is more lightweight because it doesn’t have the squalane base that Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution has. It also contains water, whereas anhydrous means water-free.

Though the addition of squalane was meant to reduce the change of skin irritation, Deciem says the new Salicylic Acid 2% Solution was reformulated to be safe for all skin types. It’s not just for oily skin anymore.

Still, that doesn’t mean you can just go ham on your face. The brand recommends applying a small dot to the target area or a small amount over the face for daily use if you have acne-prone skin. If you start peeling or see any redness, be sure to reduce how often you use the solution.

Though Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is for all skin types, those with oily and acne-prone skin will see the best results. If you have especially dry or sensitive skin that reacts easily, you might want to stick to Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution for that addition of moisture-locking squalane. (And never skip moisturizer on any skin type!) The brand also launched the Salicylic Acid 2% Masque last year to help you round out the Salicylic Acid line.

Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is out January 20 on the Deciem website with, again, a massive waitlist. Set your iCal reminder and pick up the other salicylic acid-infused products while you’re there.