The Ordinary Just Added to Its Cult-Fave Salicylic Acid Line With a Gentle Exfoliator

It’s always a good day when The Ordinary rolls out a brand-new product. It doesn’t happen very often, which is why it feels like a holiday gift just for us. And this one is especially great for stressed-out skin. The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution is a more gentle alternative to the brand’s cult-fave salicylic acid-infused products. It’s perfect for those who have sensitive or dry skin or are new to the world of beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid.

Here’s how it works. The water-free formula exfoliates the skin and helps decongest pores, removing all that dirt and oil that can lead to breakouts. This can also lead to dry and flaky skin, especially on those with dry skin already. But The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution offers a more mild approach with less chance of irritation (though you should always do a spot test first!) That’s thanks to the use of an emollient (vegan squalane in this case), as well as hydrating polyglycerides derived from sunflower oil.

The Ordinary.

Those with oily and breakout-prone skin shouldn’t worry about the addition of hydrating ingredients. Squalane is non-comedogenic so it’s less likely to clog your pores. Instead, this solution aims to smooth texture, banish blackheads and reduce the appearance of pores. It’s similar to the OG, discontinued The Ordinary Salicylic Acid Solution, but with a new, gentler formula that’s less likely to cause excess dryness and overly sensitive skin.

As usual with The Ordinary skincare, Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free from gluten, fragrances, parabens and mineral oil. It’s likely to be the next TikTok-viral cult-favorite so you should probably grab it before it takes off online. And at this affordable price, it’s worth a shot for even just once-in-a-while congestion. Head over to Sephora now — it’s in stock!