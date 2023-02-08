This Secret The Ordinary Sale Features Up to 40 Percent Off Best-Selling Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Because it’s already so affordable, The Ordinary rarely goes on sale. Seriously, it’s a 1-2 times year occurrence if that and the brand is always excluded from Sephora’s big sales. That’s why we lost our minds when we saw The Ordinary’s best-selling skincare up to 40 percent off on the StyleVana website, a retail fave for affordable skincare and fashion finds. All your favorite skincare products are here for less, including TikTok viral ones that sell out quickly.

The Ordinary is so popular because it has fans of all ages, skin types and tones. Dealing with dry spots on your skin? Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum is a must-try for locking in moisture. Have texture and uneven skin tone? Exfoliate with Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution. The Ordinary even hawks anti-aging retinol with the Retinol 1% in Squalane, a less irritating formula for retinol newbies. There’s truly something for everyone.

But the sale won’t last so grab ’em now while you can.

Squalane Cleanser – 50ml

Remove your makeup and cleanse the skin without drying It out thanks to this gentle cleanser.

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution – 30ml

You’ve seen this peel all over TikTok — because it works to fight blemishes, clear pore congestion and improve skin tone and texture. But start slow — it’s strong.

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 – 30ml

Get smoother, plumper, more hydrated skin with this serum.

Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution – 240ml

This exfoliating toner targets dullness, texture and signs of aging. You can even use it on your scalp.

“Buffet” + Copper Peptides 1% – 30ml (2ea) Set

You get two of these fan-favorite, skin-firming serums that work to improve the appearance of fine and dynamic lines.