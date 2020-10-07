This $6 Best-Selling Retinol Is Finally Back in Stock

Sometimes the worst thing that can happen to your favorite product is for it to become extremely popular. All of a sudden, what you usually go grab at the store is flying off the shelves before you can restock. The worst! That keeps happening with The Ordinary’s retinol at Ulta. Actually, regardless of where you pick up the holy grail product, The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane is often MIA. And for good reason! The affordable favorite just works on so many skin types.

No matter what retinol product you’re using, if you’re new to it, you should always spot test to make sure your skin won’t have a reaction. The Ordinary‘s retinol is generally well-tolerated at 0.5 percent. (2 percent is the highest you can get without a prescription.) If you have extremely sensitive skin, retinol at .20 percent might be better for you, or even a retinol alternative. Still, this one has a ton of fans for the way it helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles and improves skin elasticity and texture.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Ordinary recommends using this serum at night after water-based serums but before heavier treatments. You might see some irritation, redness and peeling while your skin adjusts to the ingredients. As always, be sure to use moisturizer both day and night and broad-spectrum SPF during the day. You might just become a true stan of the product and the way it makes your skin feel. Grab it now at Ulta before it’s gone again.