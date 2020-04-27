4 The Ordinary Products Pumped With Peptides for a Firm and Supple Glow

Not to toot my own horn, but I predicted months ago that we’d be obsessed with peptides sooner than later. We’re less than half-way through the year and already getting introduced to a new serum or moisturizer every other week. To recap, peptides aren’t novel ingredients in and of themselves–your body actually produces them. And as evidenced by peptide products from The Ordinary and more, some brands have long included peptides in some of their best-selling skincare solutions.

However, there is no denying that 2020 is this ingredient’s year to hog the spotlight. For those who don’t know, peptides are a string of amino acids that aid in the production of proteins that support healthy skin. As with most skin functions, this process weakens as we age, thus creating the need for products that replenish our peptide supply and boost the skin’s cell turnover process. The result? Improved skin texture, firmer skin, and improved moisture retention, to name a few.

There are also many different types of peptides, most of which are safe for the body. In a lot of cases, brands will patent their own peptide-infused technology to boost those benefits even more. Such is the case with The Ordinary, whose formulations are not only effective but some of the most affordable options out there. We already know the best options for targeting blemishes, getting rid of dark spots, re-balancing oily skin, and more, but here are four standouts made with the multi-beneficial power of peptides.

Buffet

This serum is quite literally a buffet of peptides with four different (and carefully-researched) peptide complexes, along with a hyaluronic acid complex based in probiotics.

Buffet + Copper Peptides 1%

This oil-free serum is essentially a remix of the original “Buffet,” that includes an added 1 percent of pure copper peptides that can be found in human plasma to aid in collagen production and target inflammation.

Buffet + Copper Peptides 1% $29.20 buy it

Argireline Solution 10%

If you prefer something lightweight, this peptide solution is water-based to help improve the utility of a trademarked peptide solution that targets areas of the face most likely to develop signs of aging, like the eyes and forehead.

Matrixyl 10% + HA

On the other hand, if you’re ready for a more potent solution, this formula combines two powerful peptide complexes in a hyaluronic acid solution to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

