A Quick Refresher on The Ordinary’s Best Oil Products

Don’t dismiss oils if you have oily or breakout-prone skin. There are oils for every skin type to protect and nourish your face. The Ordinary oil products are some of the best around—and also the most affordable. When does that happen? Basically never. For less than $10, you can pick up lightweight or heavier oils that can often be mixed and matched to get the perfect cocktail for you. Because when it comes to The Ordinary, what you see is what you get.

Fans of the Deciem brand all use the products a bit differently. Some prefer to apply one oil to their skin every day, focusing on a different skin concern (aging, dryness, etc.). Others add cold-pressed rose hip seed oil or cold-pressed borage seed oil to their skincare routine by adding it to moisturizer and face masks. With these prices, you can afford to play around and find what works best for you and your skin. Shop stellar face oils from The Ordinary, below.

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

Rosehip Seed Oil is rich in linoleic acid, linolenic acid and pro-vitamin A. This cold-pressed daily formula works to reduce signs of photo-aging.

“B” Oil

Support healthy skin and increase radiance with a purified form of micro-algae in a blend of squalane and oils of marula, argan, baobab, pataua, brazil nut, inca inchi, rosehip and borage.

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil

For those with dry skin, this lightweight oil’s fatty acids, vitamins, phenols and carotenes will help reduce flakiness.

100% Organic Virgin Chia Seed Oil

With a high concentration of alpha-linolenic acid, this oil helps works on dullness and uneven skin texture.

100% Cold-Pressed Virgin Marula Oil

You can use this antioxidant-rich oil on your hair and skin, for increased hydration and radiance.

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Borage Seed Oil

Use this soothing and nourishing oil, which a high concentration of gamma-linolenic acid, on dry or irritated skin.

100% Organic Virgin Sea-Buckthorn Fruit Oil

This nourishing oil contains a high concentration of rare palmitoleic acid (Omega 7), other fatty acids and antioxidants like tocopherol (Vitamin E) to protect the skin from free radical damage.

