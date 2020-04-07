My Secret Skincare Weapon is from The Ordinary’s Sister Brand

Under normal circumstances, my skin is like Teflon. As long as I stick to a consistent routine and avoid an Oreo diet (Double Stuf for life!) when I’m stressed, breakouts don’t assault my face. However, social distancing is stress-inducing on a whole other level. Now, remembering to do something as simple as put on deodorant every day feels like a lot. However, I’ve yet to forget using The Ordinary Niod product that has been my secret weapon for months and continues to hold me down, despite the fact that I’ve basically abandoned the rest of my routine.

Niod shouldn’t be confused with The Ordinary‘s more popular range of affordable products even though both are owned by Deciem and the latter is certainly worth the hype. The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser ($7.90 at Ulta) is a go-to for gentle cleansing and the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum ($5.90 at Ulta) handles dark spots. But Niod is the brand that actually became a permanent part of my routine—a rare moment for someone who gets bored easily.

So what is Niod exactly? Think of it as the dream brand for people who love to nerd out over ingredients and do extensive research before investing in a product. The chemists behind-the-scenes describe it (and The Ordinary) like this:

“NIOD offers non-invasive options in dermal science and aims to provide next-generation, non-inflammatory active ingredients, and complexes that focus on the long term health and quality of the skin,” says the NIOD is for those who are deeply educated in skincare or those who are committed to a plan for better aging and overall skin health. The Ordinary offers familiar, effective clinical technologies. It exists to communicate with integrity and bring to market effective, more familiar technologies at honorable prices. It takes pride in honesty, fights innovation stagnancy in the industry and indirectly celebrates the depth of innovation our brands, Hylamide and NIOD, continue to bring to the category.”

Long story short, here’s how it went down. I test-drove a couple of Niod products for a total of six weeks, hoping to maximize overall benefits: the Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex, Copper Amino Isolate Serum and Copper Amino Isolate Lipid 1% (CAIL).

I don’t know if it’s the smell, the blue tint or the irresistible gooeyness, but the CAIL specifically gives me life. Whenever I apply a pea-size amount to my skin, the most beautiful, non-oily sheen instantly appears. Alternating it with my retinol and moisturizer every other night has also made managing my eczema way easier.

My brows may be a mess, but you can’t deny the glow!

The formula itself is kind of mindblowing because the ingredients are patented and/or upgraded versions of common skin savers, including peptides and algae. (Also, I was today-years-old when I discovered vetiver, used most often in fragrance, can help with skin firmness too.)

Again, I’m slowly adjusting to a new normal that includes working from home every day and having full-blown conversations with my cat since everyone else is six feet away. My skin has paid the price for a routine that seems to change by the day or not happen, period. But sticking with this magic ointment through it all has kept my skin from hitting rock bottom. If you can only try one thing from Niod (because I know that price tag isn’t cheap), make it the Copper Amino Isolate Lipid and prepare to be amazed.

If you’re on a tight budget, the Copper Amino Isolate Serum is a worthy alternative and of course, The Ordinary range is always there when splurging simply isn’t on the table.

