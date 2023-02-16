The Ordinary Is Rolling Out an Even MORE Hydrating Version Of Its Popular Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Dry skin babes, listen up. The Ordinary is releasing a new product just for you. Fans of its only moisturizer, Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, have been asking for a richer version for dry and dehydrated skin. And the brand delivered. Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides is packed with twice the emollients as the original and has the addition of phytoceramides, plant-based ceramides used to reduce dryness and skin irritation.

This hydrator is for anyone who needs a boost of moisture in the winter or who just deals with dry skin literally all the time. Or maybe your skin is pretty normally balanced but you overused exfoliators and acids and damaged your moisture barrier. Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides will help repair it with its plant-derived molecules (like ceramosides, fatty acids and antioxidants). A healthy, hydrated skin barrier looks plump and dewy — not greasy — with fewer fine lines and breakouts. (Though, those with oily or acne-prone skin might want to stick with the brand’s lighter OG moisturizer.)

OK, so when can you get your hands on it? Well, members of The Ordinary’s O. Lab have first access. Everyone else can shop it on the brand’s website February 21. Then, it hits Ulta Beauty on March 12 along with the Glucoside Foaming Cleanser we told you about back in December 2022. There’s so much happening!

The brand recommends pairing your new moisturizer with its other hydrating products, such as starting with Squalane Cleanser ($9 at Ulta Beauty), which has a balm-like texture to remove makeup, even sunscreen, without stripping your skin. Next up is strengthening your skin barrier with Amino Acid + B5 ($8.90 at Ulta Beauty). This serum is lightweight so you’ll want to put a moisturizer on top, either the original Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA ($13.50 at Ulta Beauty) or the new one — coming soon!