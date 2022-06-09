The Ordinary Just Dropped an Affordable Serum for Thick Lashes and Full Brows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Mascara and lash primer and brow pencils and powders — having thin or sparse hair can be a bit rough on your wallet. Not to mention all the time it takes in the morning to fill in your brows and apply some type of lashes. That’s why lash and brow serums are becoming increasingly popular. We’re stoked our fave affordable skincare brand, The Ordinary, launched its own version: Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum. Here’s what you need to know about this exciting new drop.

First, let’s talk about what’s not in it. You might have heard about a recent lawsuit against Grande Cosmetics in which customer Alexandra Mandel claims she didn’t know the brand’s lash serum contained isopropyl cloprostenate (ICP). ICP is a synthetic prostaglandin analog used in many over-the-counter lash growth serums — for good reason. It works. But not without potentially serious side effects.

The good news? The Ordinary did not include this ingredient in its Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum. Instead, its version uses four peptide technologies and 11 key active ingredients, including acetyl tetrapeptide-3 in combination with Trifolium Pratense flower extract, Camellia Sinensis leaf extract, Larix Europaea wood extract and zinc chloride, and a peptide complex.

This twice-daily treatment promises to “target multiple pathways to support increased hair density and thickness while nourishing and protecting” lashes and brows. After cleansing and drying the application area, you just apply a thin layer along the lash line and eyebrows in the morning and at night.

TikTok’s favorite cosmetic chemist Javon Ford, jumped into the conversation after The Ordinary fans asked him to review the Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum. “So far, good news. There aren’t any prostaglandins listed in the formula,” he says about the potentially harmful ingredient banned in places like Canada. The bad news? This might not work as well without that ingredient. Or at least the results won’t be as dramatic. This can be a good thing. Healthy and full lashes and brows are what we’re after.

“It’s only $14 and has no harmful ingredients so give it a shot,” Ford says. My short lashes will absolutely be trying this, especially considering so many products from The Ordinary work so well for my skin and hair. It’s a brand I trust to make me look great and not deliver scary side effects. I’m definitely not the only one that feels that way, so I do not think this product will stay in stock very long. Hurry and grab it at Sephora while you can.