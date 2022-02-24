The Ordinary Just Launched a Line of Affordable Hair Products—Including Hyaluronic Acid For Your Scalp

No brand does affordable skincare quite like The Ordinary. The brand only launched a few years ago and it’s already amassed a cult-like following that higher, more millennial pink-inspired companies wish they could have. I mean, it makes sense since its products are always within budget and actually yield noticeable results. Take, for instance, all of the dark spot correctors The Ordinary has to offer. They basically magic-erase away any hard-to-combat scars and spots as if they were sauce splatters on your kitchen counter.

Many of us have grown to know and love all of the brand’s skincare offerings, so it should be no surprise that The Ordinary launched a line of equally as affordable hair care products that I can only assume will bring in even more beauty fanatics and novices alike.

The collection has all of the staples like a cleansing shampoo and hydrating conditioner, but the thing I’m most excited about is the hyaluronic acid scalp serum. Each of these goodies is designed to give your scalp all of the love and attention that it deserves, without stripping your locks away of any essential oils and shine.

“Maintaining optimal scalp health by protecting the skin’s barrier alongside effective cleansing and moisturizing is very important and we are able to achieve this with minimal ingredients tailored to target specific hair and scalp needs,” Chief Scientific Officer of DECIEM (the beauty company the owns The Ordinary) said in a statement. “With our hair care launches, we are providing solutions that can be combined together to offer cleansing, conditioning and hydration, but can also be used as stand-alone products.”

That sounds good to me, but wanna hear something that sounds even better? Nothing in the hair care line is more than $12. You read that right. You can fill your shower with every hair care product you need for a combined total that’s under $30. Considering most specialized shampoos alone cost more than that, I’d say it’s a pretty good deal.

Below, check out the whole lineup of hair care products that just launched from The Ordinary. Your scalp and wallet deserve it.

Sulphate 4% Cleanser for Body and Hair

Cleanse those lush locks without making them feel like hay using this sulphate wash. The gentle formula gets rid of dirt and grease, plus gets rinses away any built-up product residue. Basically, the shampoo is heaven-sent for those with dry or sensitive scalps and locks that need more than a little TLC. In fact, it’s so mild, that it can even be used to clean your skin. Now that’s saying something.