The Ordinary Just Launched a Line of Affordable Hair Products—Including Hyaluronic Acid For Your Scalp

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
Many of us have grown to know and love all of the brand’s skincare offerings, so it should be no surprise that The Ordinary launched a line of equally as affordable hair care products that I can only assume will bring in even more beauty fanatics and novices alike.
The collection has all of the staples like a cleansing shampoo and hydrating conditioner, but the thing I’m most excited about is the hyaluronic acid scalp serum. Each of these goodies is designed to give your scalp all of the love and attention that it deserves, without stripping your locks away of any essential oils and shine.
“Maintaining optimal scalp health by protecting the skin’s barrier alongside effective cleansing and moisturizing is very important and we are able to achieve this with minimal ingredients tailored to target specific hair and scalp needs,” Chief Scientific Officer of DECIEM (the beauty company the owns The Ordinary) said in a statement. “With our hair care launches, we are providing solutions that can be combined together to offer cleansing, conditioning and hydration, but can also be used as stand-alone products.”
That sounds good to me, but wanna hear something that sounds even better? Nothing in the hair care line is more than $12. You read that right. You can fill your shower with every hair care product you need for a combined total that’s under $30. Considering most specialized shampoos alone cost more than that, I’d say it’s a pretty good deal.
Below, check out the whole lineup of hair care products that just launched from The Ordinary. Your scalp and wallet deserve it.
Sulphate 4% Cleanser for Body and Hair
Cleanse those lush locks without making them feel like hay using this sulphate wash. The gentle formula gets rid of dirt and grease, plus gets rinses away any built-up product residue. Basically, the shampoo is heaven-sent for those with dry or sensitive scalps and locks that need more than a little TLC. In fact, it’s so mild, that it can even be used to clean your skin. Now that’s saying something.
Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner
There’s nothing worse than your hair feeling heavy and tamped down when it’s supposed to be clean and light as a feather. While some conditioners weigh your strands down, this one promises to keep them free and flowing. Its hero ingredient, behentrimonium chloride, is a plant-based conditioning agent used in a bunch of clean beauty products. To get the full impact of the nourishing goop, massage it in your wet hair, let it sit for three minutes and then rinse. Simple as pie.
Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for Scalp
We all know that hyaluronic acid makes our skin feel bouncy, more energized and look more youthful, so why don’t we use the ingredient on our scalp? The Ordinary must’ve wondered the same thing, because the brand’s new moisturizing scalp treatment takes full advantage of HA so that our scalp can, too. The water-light serum is designed to protect your scalp’s skin barrier without weighing your hair down or mangling up your roots. It hydrates and nourishes the area which is so often overlooked.