Here’s How to Get The Ordinary’s Brand-New Cleanser Before Anyone Else

It’s always a good day when there’s a new product from The Ordinary. The affordable skincare brand doesn’t launch products all the time. It’s much more thoughtful about what is needed in your skincare routine. The newest drop, The Ordinary Glucoside Foaming Cleanser, is technically out on March 9, 2023, at Ulta Beauty. But if you sign up for The Ordinary’s The O. Lab mailing list, you get first access to all the new products way earlier. Like, now.

Once you sign up for The O. Lab, you’ll soon get an access link to shop the new Glucoside Foaming Cleanser, while supplies last. There are a whopping six new products coming in the first half of 2023 so it’s a good time to get in the know. And who doesn’t love getting first access?!

Now, at least you don’t have to sign up to get info on the cleanser. We’ve got that for you.

The Ordinary promises this is a gentle cleanser that removes dirt, oil and impurities while keeping your moisture barrier healthy. It’s all about the moisture barrier these days! Because it’s non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog the pores), it’s good for all skin types. The gel-to-foam formula also promises to be clarifying, making it especially good for those with oily skin. It contains decyl glucoside, a mild surfactant that won’t dry out your skin, as well as coco-glucoside, an ultra-mild cleansing agent derived from coconuts.

Prudvi, Chief Scientific Officer for Deciem and The Ordinary, recommends double cleansing with Squalane Cleanser ($19.90 at The Ordinary) and the new Glucoside Foaming Cleanser. The former removes makeup, dirt, and other impurities, while the latter clarifies and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. Strong, healthy skin looks more plump and glowy.

“The first step usually consists of an oil-like or oil-based cleanser to gently remove makeup, sunscreen, and dirt,” Kaka said in a statement. “With the second cleanse, using a water-based cleanser, acting to remove any residual oil and leaving the face feeling clean and refreshed.”

