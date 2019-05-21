The Ordinary Is Finally Releasing a Face Mask and It’s Just $12

When I heard The Ordinary was releasing its first face mask, I thought I must be reading it wrong. There’s no way the cult-favorite affordable beauty brand hasn’t released a mask in the three years since it launched. But it’s true; Though we love the company’s antioxidant-rich serums, retinoids, and mineral sunscreens, we’ve yet to be #blessed with a face mask. Until now.

The Salicylic Acid 2% Masque was created to even out skin tone and smooth uneven texture. It features charcoal and clays to clarify and cleanse the skin and helps to unclog pores. Salicylic acid buffs away dead skin cells, especially on oily and acne-prone skin. The vegan and cruelty-free mask should only really be used once or twice a week, especially if you have sensitive skin. Plus, make sure you’re using sunscreen and even limiting sun exposure a week after using it. This is because the mask contains a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), which have been known to increase skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

Fans are already freaking out about the launch. When The Ordinary teased it on Instagram, comments included: “I just saw this on the website when placing an order even though I will hold out for now…has it been released and out of stock already??? I need this in my collection ❤️❤️❤️.” Others though are wondering why the mask contains fragrances, as the brand revealed in Instagram comments.

Try it out for yourself when The Salicylic Acid 2% Masque (50mL) launches May 29 on the Deciem website for $12.

