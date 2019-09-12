The Ordinary’s Holiday Gift Set is A Crazy Affordable Skincare Routine

I know what you’re thinking: the holidays already? Summer isn’t even over yet! But listen up. The holidays often bring super-affordable gift sets that you don’t actually have to give as a gift. Take The Ordinary’s Daily Set for example. Though it’s part of Deciem’s holiday offerings, the brand’s first-ever holiday set is launching way before the big days. So think of it as your chance to get a head-start on holiday shopping (any family member or friend would love it) or just grab one for yourself and get your skin routine in check—on a budget.

The three-piece Daily Set is just that—a skincare routine to use on the daily. It includes three favorites from The Ordinary to cleanse the skin, remove makeup and provide deep hydration. If you’re new to The Ordinary, this is a great intro to the brand. Each set includes a 50-mL Squalane Cleanser, which is actually the brand’s first-ever cleanser. It gently removes dirt and makeup while leaving your skin soft thanks to hydrating squalane. Next up is a 30-mL Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, an oil-free serum for “for multi-depth hydration” that won’t break you out. Finally, there’s the last step in your simple, everyday routine: a 30-mL Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. This non-greasy face lotion provides hydration you’ll feel long after application.

After you fall in love with these, I recommend incorporating some other The Ordinary products into your routine. The Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 with Antioxidants ($9.70 at Sephora) is stellar, and I love the way Lactic Acid 10% + HA ($6.80 at Sephora) makes my skin feel smoother.

The Ordinary Daily Set retails for $19 (value of $20.50) and will be available at Sephora and The Ordinary on October 1.

