The Ordinary’s $6 Full-Coverage Concealer Rivals Ones Five Times the Price

It’s finally here, everyone. An unbelievably affordable concealer that’s actually full-coverage. The Ordinary’s Concealeris what you would expect from the brand: well priced and high performance without all the bells and whistles. It’s Deciem, the parent company’s, first concealer and we’re pretty sure it won’t be the last. If you’re already a fan of The Ordinary skincare, well, get ready.

The full-coverage concealer dropped after The Ordinary rolled out its second foundation, the Coverage Foundation ($6.90 at Ulta) adding to the Serum Foundation ($6.70 at Ulta). One is heavier and one is more lightweight but neither is cakey. It just depends on what type of coverage you’re looking for. It’s looking like The Ordinary doesn’t just want to be known as a skincare brand but a full beauty company.

But enough about foundation. When you just want to cover up a pimple, hide dark circles or tone down redness, concealer is often the way to go. This one has 36 shades taking into account undertones. Here’s how you find yours. 1 is for lighter tones, 2 for medium tones, 3 for dark/deep tones and 4 for deeper tones. Each shade category is then classified even more by a second digit from 0 to 4 to indicate depth within each category. A letter is then added to identify the undertone: P (pink) and R (red) indicate cool undertones; N indicates a neutral tone; Y (yellow) indicates a warm undertone.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I go back and forth with a few different concealers in my everyday life. Sometimes I want a medium-coverage one such as Kosas’s Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream ($28 at Sephora) for a laid-back look. And when I want a full face-beat, I go for Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. The Ordinary’s formula is surprisingly more towards Tarte’s full-coverage one.

Although the tube looks tiny, you only a really small amount to cover any areas of your face. I found it gave off a natural finish that wasn’t too matte or dewy. If you have oily skin, you might want to set it with powder but I was great without it—and it held up. I was able to run around all day without reapplying. Plus, since it’s from The Ordinary, we can trust it’s made without oils, alcohols, nuts and gluten, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

Right now you can only get it on The Ordinary’s website and you know how often products sell out there. Hurry and pick up your shade STAT.