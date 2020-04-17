The Ultimate Bargain—Every The Ordinary Product Under $5

Even if I won the lottery, bought my own island and retreated there for the rest of my days, I’d still look for a bargain at the airport. I can’t help it—the dollar store is my happy place! And I appreciate balance, especially in my beauty routine. In other words, there’s $10 face oil sitting next to a $300 neck cream in my bathroom and soon enough, The Ordinary’s cheapest products will probably wiggle their way behind my mirror, too.

The hype is so real with this brand, especially when you’re targeting one concern, such as dryness or blemishes, and realize just how many solutions are offered for each one. (The sister brand ain’t too shabby either.) Still, when you’ve put yourself on a spending diet and need actually effective products, few brands fit the bill because the prices aren’t actual bargains. I think anything under $10 is pretty good but under $5? Now we’re really talkin’.

Here are three The Ordinary products in single-digit territory that hydrate, soothe and prime the skin.

The Ordinary High Adherence Silicone Primer

A blurring surface smoother and makeup primer with a matte, hydrated finish; can also be used alone as a non-greasy hydrator that reduces the looks of pores and of imperfections.

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Borage Seed Oil

A soothing and nourishing oil that can help with the appearance of sensitivity, inflammation, dehydration and the support of healthy skin.

The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Hemi-Squalane

A lightweight, non-comedogenic, sugarcane-derived solution to support healthy hydration for all skin types. Due to its low molecular weight, it has greater spreadability and leaves a light and dry after-feel, making it very suitable for reducing hair frizz, too.

