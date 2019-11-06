Plot Twist—I am Obsessed With The Ordinary’s Anti-Black Friday Sale

We’ve been waiting (somewhat) patiently to get news of The Ordinary’s Black Friday sale for 2019. Now, it looks like the cult-favorite skincare brand is flipping the shopping holiday on its head and doing something totally different. As you know, Black Friday can be a bit wild, with hundreds of thousands of brands and stores slashing prices to get us all to spend some money. Deciem, the parent company for The Ordinary, believes the day is “no longer a consumer or earth-friendly event” and doesn’t want to participate. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a sale.

The Ordinary is giving us with 23 percent off sitewide and at standalone stores the entire month of November—except for November 29, Black Friday when stores will be closed and the website will go black. “Hyper-consumerism poses one of the biggest threats to the planet, and flash sales can often lead to rushed purchasing decisions, driven by the fear of a sell-out,” the brand wrote on Instagram. It doesn’t want you feeling stressed that things will sell out, but instead to shop slowly and smartly. Last year, only 16 products went on sale and they sold out quickly. Deciem doesn’t want that to happen again.

It’s a refreshing way to handle the craziness of Black Friday. Shop some of our favorite (on your own time!) below.

Retinol 1% in Squalane

Retinol works to reduce the appearance of fine lines, while squalane hydrates and calms skin.

$5.16 (was $6.70) at The Ordinary

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

Linolenic acid and pro-vitamin A can reduce the signs of photo-aging.

$7.55 (was $9.80) at The Ordinary

Squalane Cleanser

This gentle cleanser removes makeup and impurities and leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated.

$6.08 (was $7.90) at The Ordinary

100% Plant-Derived Squalane

This daily hydrator is safe for all skin types.

$6.08 (was $7.90) at The Ordinary

Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help neutralize free radicals and repair damaged skin.

$4.47 (was $5.80) at The Ordinary

