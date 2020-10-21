The Ordinary’s New Balance Set Is Coming for Your Maskne

Whether you had already been dealing with pesky breakouts or wearing a mask is irritating your skin and causing pimples to pop up, The Ordinary The Balance Set is here to help. Phew! It combines all your faves from the affordable brand into one affordable kit. Because when there are just so many products (especially from Deciem!) sometimes it can get confusing which to use together for clear skin. The Ordinary has taken the guesswork out of it.

For less than $30, you’ll get everything you need to cleanse, smooth rough and uneven texture, balance sebum and hydrate. Even if you don’t get a ton of acne, you’ll find these products keep your skin smooth, moisturized and zit-free. You can’t really beat that.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

First, you’ll want to cleanse with the Squalane Cleanser, which removes your makeup and hydrates skin without clogging your pores. Follow it up with Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, a lightweight serum that balances sebum, as well as reduces shine and the appearance of large pores. Finish with Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, a non-greasy moisturizer. Add SPF on top if this is your AM routine.

Once or twice a week, incorporate the Salicylic Acid 2% Masque into your routine. Infused with

charcoal and clays (and salicylic acid, of course), it’ll suck out impurities and target any texture issues.

If you bought each of these separately, it would be $33.50 so you’re saving the price of a latte by grabbing this kit. We’re sure to see even more affordable sets coming as we get into the holidays.