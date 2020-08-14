There’s a New The Ordinary Niacinamide Product—You’re Going to Want to Sit Down For This

We can’t remember a skin care ingredient buzzier than niacinamide. Everyone from TikTok skinfluencers to estheticians and dermatologists love the stuff. And now, there’s a new niacinamide product to obsess over: The Ordinary rolled out its 100 Percent Niacinamide Powder. In case you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know all about The Ordinary’s Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum, which is almost always sold out. According to the brand, it’s the most popular product and one sells every three seconds globally. Whoa.

Because of the buzziness of niacinamide, as well as the popularity of Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum, it makes perfect sense for The Ordinary to roll out a totally unique niacinamide product. If you’re not familiar with the ingredient, here’s a quick breakdown. It’s safe for all skin types but those with oily and acne-prone skin will see the most benefits. Niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) balances oil production, diminishes the look of pores and helps unclog congestion that can lead to breakouts. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can even boost hydration and help fade hyper-pigmentation. Now you see why skin care junkies love it so much.

Now, let’s get to the newbie. The Ordinary’s 100 Percent Niacinamide Powder is the first of its kind and allows you to really customize how you use the vitamin. This time, it’s not a serum mixed with other actives. It’s only niacinamide in powder form that allows you to add it to (almost) any of your fave skin care products. It dissolves easily into water-based products such as serums and creams.

The Ordinary recommends you only add niacinamide to products with a pH between 5.0 and 7.0. You can use it with any brand, of course, but when it comes to The Ordinary, it combines well with Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 ($6.80 at Sephora), Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA ($5.80 at Sephora), “Buffet”+ Copper Peptides 1% ($28.90 at Sephora), Matrixyl 10% + HA ($11.50 at Sephora) and Argireline Solution 10% ($7.90 at Sephora). Skip any vitamin C products.

The best part? 100% Niacinamide Powder costs less than $6 so you can really play around with how you use it. Grab one before it sells out, too, below.