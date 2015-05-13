The Only Makeup You’ll Need On the Go

Scroll To See More Images

Packing is one of those parts of traveling that is just as exciting as it is a headache. All of a sudden you’re met with the realization that the things you can’t live without outweigh and outsize your luggage. Appropriate footwear and optional outerwear are a must. However, if there’s one thing you can pare down on, it’s beauty. You don’t even have to sacrifice your look because so many products out there are geared for multi-use and portability. Also, if an airport loses your luggage you won’t mourn too much over your lost holy grail items. The great part about makeup that’s made to travel is that often you can apply with your fingers or it has everything you need in one compact. Here’s a few items to make your inner beauty minimalist and packaging-fiend drool.

This kit has pretty much everything you’d need to look fresh-faced and glowy. You’ve got your concealers, primer, highlighter, blush AND lip stain, and mascara—all of which are Benefit’s mainstay products, tried and true. They’re contained in a box less than the size of a paperback novel. Could even be smaller if you take it out of its box and keep the items in a bag, but then you’d miss out on the handy mirror in the lid.

(Benefit ‘Primping with the Stars’ kit, $32, Sephora)

The balm ball form that everyone loves is back… and now it’s a lip and cheek ball. Physicians Formula really jumped on the whole BB wagon with their Super BB collection, which features this lip and cheek color. The little ball is such a cute shape to throw in your purse and pull out for a rosy pink tint on your cheeks and lips. It offers UVA/UVB protection as well as antioxidants and moisturizers, while also firming your skin. Pretty powerful balm ball, huh?

(Physicians Formula Super BB All-In-One Cheek And Lip Balm, $6.99, Ulta)

The genius of this packaging lies in the fact that the lip and cheek portions never shall meet. The tinted lip balm comes from the tube and the cheek color can be rubbed directly on your face with the rounded nub in the cap. Pretty smart, huh?

(Pixi Succulent Lip Twin, $18, pixibeauty.com)

Highlighting has never been so easy as using this thin highlighter stick from Sonia Kashuk. You don’t have to worry about overdoing it with chubby sticks, since this small crayon-like highlighter can get into all sorts of nooks and crannies—inner corner of eyes, underneath brow bones, the cupid’s bow— it gets in there.

(Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick, $10.99, Target)

One palette to rule them all… must’ve been Tarte’s mantra when making their Showstopper Clay Palette. The smallest compact offers everything you need to create a smokey eye (using their signature clay powder formula) with a highlighted and blush-contoured complexion. Gorgeous things come in small packages, apparently.

(Tarte Showstopper Clay Palette, $38, Sephora)

Lip and cheek stains can sometimes have a messy watery formula that, if and when leaked, stains EVERYTHING FOREVER. No more with this liquid-to-powder Technicolor Lip & Cheek Tint from Korean Beauty Brand, Touch In Sol. It looks like a heavily pigmented lip gloss in the tube, but you can swipe and blend it on your cheeks for a velvety deposit of color and on your lips for the perfectly smooth matte lip stain look.

(Touch In Sol Technicolor Lip & Cheek Tint, $22, Sephora)

Urban Decay has the girl-on-the-go covered with its Naked On The Run compact. It has all its best-sellers in one baby compact—featuring a smudgeproof eyeliner, Perversion mascara, colors from the Naked bronzer and eye palette, as well as a lip color, all coordinated to create one smoldering look. This is literally your day-to-night look in one convenient compact.

(Urban Decay Naked On The Run Compact, $54, Sephora)