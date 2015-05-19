The One Thing: Intraceuticals Rejuvenate Cleansing Gel

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

No one wants to trial-and-error their way to finding a solid cleanser. Eyeshadow and lipstick are no problem, as those things can be quickly wiped off with just the swipe of a washcloth. The stuff you use to take dirt and oils off your sensitive skin—you’re going to want that to work at least somewhat decently on the first shot. Cleansers should not only just clean, but they should help get your complexion to a clear state and smooth things out while keeping hydration in check. We came across this product which does all the above including removing leftover mascara smudges, and we can attest to its power. If you’re almost at the point of your cleanser running dry, take a look at this gem from Intraceuticals. It’s become the one thing in our face-washing routine.

What Makes It Different:

The product dispenses in a clear gel, really allowing you to control where you apply the product to your face. The consistency works well for maneuvering it around your skin, without half of it dripping off onto your face.

It includes salicylic acid, which is ideal if you’re prone to blemishes popping up here and there and want to keep them under control. This ingredient is known to help exfoliation and can also work as an anti-inflammatory. Minimizing redness and getting rid of built-up or dead skin cells are two major pros.

It really gets to work getting rid of dirt and impurities—even totally whisking away leftover makeup that wasn’t completely washed away with remover.

It may have salicylic acid, but it’s not drying at all. The formula is rather soothing and leaves your face feeling fresh.

Why It’s the One Thing:

This exfoliating, cleansing formula takes your skin’s texture to another level, providing you with the smoothest canvas to apply all your makeup. Knowing that your cleanser will also take off leftover waterproof mascara is definitely a plus, too. Since we’re not all shower face-washers, the consistency allows the cleanser to actually sit on your face as you’re working it to a light lather—and take the word “light” very seriously. It’s not filled with sulfates that will dry up your skin in a snap. Putting on moisturizer after hopping out of the shower will feel more like a spa treat and not like something you have to do in order to even move your face. This product, while controlling exfoliation and inflammation with its salicylic acid, also returns your skin to a normal pH.

Where to Buy: Intraceuticals Cleansing Gel, $29, nordstrom.com

