The One Thing: Redken Braid Aid 03 Braid Defining Lotion

Braids have a fair share of construction road blocks. The first and most obvious being actually learning how to pass one piece of hair from side to side, under several others, until you’re left with a pretty, twisted, intertwined hairstyle. Depending on the version you’re going for, from the fishtail to the milkmaid, this can take a while. Not as daunting but certainly as frustrating if you’re trying to get out of the house in a hot second, is keeping the braid and the (strands that make up the braid) in place. Super silky and clean hair always seems to slip out of a braid, leaving you with random strands hanging out of the hairstyle, looking unintentional and messy—not in the good way.

But who wants to limit a hairstyle to the days where you don’t have enough time for a shampoo? Dipping your hair in water just to get a grip, leaving you with a dripping wet ‘do, isn’t the most practical of solutions. As it turns out, making braids easier to mold and free of frizz and fly-aways is as simple as working a light product through damp or dry hair. As a part of its Fashion Collection, Redken has launched a lotion, Braid Aid 03, that gives you that traction to get a braid to stick without making your hair feel like it’s coated and crunchy.

What Makes It Different:

For one, it’s a super lightweight hair lotion (think of it more as a serum) that’s made specifically for braiding, instead of a “styling” product that’s meant to be used for every single style. And we all know that not every ‘do is created equal or even requires the same amount of effort.

It’s liquid enough where it dampens dry hair but doesn’t leave it drenched and difficult to work with.

Because it’s meant to give hair a “grip,” it is slightly tacky to the touch, but not in a way where your hands feel gross and sticky after you’re doing with your braid.

It has a holding powder, allowing you to even lightly work it over the crown of your head to control frizz.

Why It’s the One Thing:



We’ve all braided our hair when it’s been damp because it gives you a tad more control than hair that’s completely dry. This mimics that action without having to even dip your head under the faucet.

It can also be used on damp hair, to prevent strands from slipping out as the day goes on and hair continues to dry.

Because hair has more of a grip, you’ll be able to create braids easier, as strands will stay together when you’re passing each section over and under the rest. Five-strand braiders, rejoice!

It applies and dries totally clear, no worrying about matching the product to your hair color or having a powdery residue show up on your locks later.

The product holds an almost spicy scent, giving your hair a boost of fragrance which comes in handy when you’re 3 days past your last shampoo.

Where to Buy: Redken Braid Aid 03 Braid Defining Lotion, $25, ulta.com

