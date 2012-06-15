The One Thing: A Lightweight Sunscreen For Summer

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

We all know that arguably one of the most important beauty products for our skin is sunscreen. No one wants pesky wrinkles, age spots, or worse – a sun burn or skin cancer; and the only way to protect ourselves from the sun’s damaging rays is by layering on sunscreen. But, unfortunately we can spend a good chunk of our lives trying to find that one protective product that will not only do its job, but also sink into our skin and not cause a breakout.

Luckily, I found just that last summer, and I’ve sworn by it ever since. Shiseido’s Urban Environment UV Protection Cream is not only extremely lightweight, but also contains ingredients that protect against UV rays and air pollution – something we rarely even think about. Below, I break it down for you, and you’ll realize why it’s the “one thing” you need to add to your beauty arsenal right now.

Crazy Complicated Ingredients Explained:

This sunscreen includes something called Scutellaria Baicalensis (uh, what?) but this jumble of words is what helps to prevent UV damage to your skin, namely the areas that produce collagen and elastin.

It also contains Rose Apple Leaf Extract, which sounds like a pretty scent, but actually helps to counteract oxidation (which is the process that accelerates aging) and helps to prevent any DNA damage that could be caused by UV rays.

The “Hydro-Restoring Complex” that it contains is made up of moisturizing amino acids, which are meant to battle the dryness of the pollution in the environment.

Bonus Benefits:

Because of the feather-light feel, and how quickly it absorbs into the skin, it can be used as a makeup base or primer before you apply foundation. I use this for both face and body and I have combination skin (sensitive, combination skin at that) and have never had a sunscreen-caused breakout, which is pretty groundbreaking for a sunscreen if you ask me!

Why It’s The One Thing:

I have repeatedly written about skin cancer, and the facts remain the same. Skin cancer is the most common forms of cancer, and one in five Americans will develop it in the course of their lifetime. Sunscreen should be a permanent part of your daily routine, and finding one you like is the first step to that – trust me guys, this is one you will like! The lightweight formula, airy scent and added pollution protection should have you convinced in no time.

(Shiseido Urban Environment UV Protection Cream SPF 35, $30, shiseido.com)

