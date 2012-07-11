The One Thing: A Flawless Primer

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

For an achievable, smooth application of powder, foundation, and makeup in general, nothing will ever beat applying a primer. A little usually goes a long way, which can be lightly spread all over the face and neck, or targeted to areas that may need it the most. If you’ve never tried it, think of it as a base coat for nail polish, so that you get even, lasting coverage that also provides a protective barrier between the polish and your nail bed.

As products become increasingly multi-tasking, the base coat for your face, aka a primer, is now able to do more for your skin than you ever imagined, thanks to Dermalogica. Its SkinPerfect Primer SPF 30 makes it easy to add a priming product into your beauty regimen, as it now feasibly cuts out other steps and products thanks to its SPF 30 and state of the art skin treatment benefits.

What Makes It Different:

While most primers are clear or a misty shade of cream, this product comes in a light beige, neutral tint that are great for all skin tones while maintaining a velvety, mousse-like texture.

You get broad-spectrum UVA and UVB defense so you don’t have to worry about applying any additional sunscreen products or having SPF in your other makeup items.

As part of Dermalogica’s AGE smart line, the formulation gives protection from free radical damage via peptides and signature AGE Smart actives to whip the signs of aging into submission.

SkinPerfect has an interesting duality to it, as it can be worn as a primer to smooth, brighten, and extend the wear of your makeup AND works perfectly fine alone, so you can forgo foundation, powder, and concealer.

Why It’s The One Thing:

A primer performs exactly as you’d hope it would, brightening the skin and filling in lines and inconsistencies while eager to adhere to whatever makeup you lie on top of it. Your other products will love being associated with it, as it makes them look and feel WAY better. Having the perfect, hard-working primer in your makeup bag can make your prepping repertoire go quickly, and smoothly (pun intended).

(Dermalogica SkinPerfect Primer SPF 30, $48, Dermalogica.com)