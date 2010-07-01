The Next Step Of My Hair Reinvention

After creating a blonde pros and cons list and having my hair pretty much break off mid-strand I decided it was time to switch things up. I liked being blonde, but I wasn’t ready to be bald and invest in wigs.

I took the advice of my sister and went to the uptown Bumble & Bumble salon where I met with Amram for a color consultation. He took one look at my hair and said, “I definitely will not make you more blond, but I will fix you.”

We talked about a number of things. My main concern was all of my gray hair. I liked being brunette, but the constant touch ups to cover the gray stressed me out. Amram mentioned something about a honey color with highlights. I’ve always been adventurous with my hair, so I told him to just do it.

I kind of didn’t know what was going on. I just put all of my trust into Amram and let him do his thing. The result was something I never would have expected!

I’m currently rocking a reddish/honey color with golden highlights. I love it!