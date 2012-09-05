The Nail Files: Runway Inspired Nail Art Deconstructed

The Beauty High gang met Amanda Kocis through a hairstylist connection (isn’t that how all great partnerships start?) and after weeks of gawking over her #NailCall talents and exploring her blog, Hocus.Kocis, decided we needed to bring more of her talents on to the site. In her nail art column, she’ll be showing us exactly where she draws inspiration from when creating her nail art. From the runway to a makeup compact, Amanda creates it all — and explains how.

To kick start this column, we chose to dissect a bevvy of runway looks, starting with Emporio Armani’s Fall 2012 floral suit. As floral isn’t the easiest head-to-toe look to pull off, it can definitely be a trend that is brought to your fingertips instead. Amanda chose to interpret the floral look onto her fingertips using three bright polishes (with a gradient ombre effect) and then a bundle monster plate for the floral stamping. She finished off the look with a black triangle on each finger, highlighting the suit’s lapel.

Click through the slideshow to see how to get the look!