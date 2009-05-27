The Mega Watt Minx Mani

Even the most color shy tend to love a fabulous manicure or pedicure, especially during the summer. Making a bold statement on your nails is easier and less of a risk than calling attention to any other feature. We’ve spotted a new manicure trend that has a major wow! factor: the Minx manicure. This special technique utilizes thin strips of adhesive film instead of traditional polish to create eye-catching patterns and mirror-like finishes that lacquer could never live up to. We got the scoop from pro manicurist Honey, who’s been giving the stars Minx manicures since it first became available a few months ago. Here’s the dish:

Step 1: Pick and stick on your Minx.

“The Minx sheets are actually strips of thin adhesive film that are shaped like nails that I stick on,” says Honey. Choose a pattern like leopard, stripes, fishnet, or a monochromatic color like gold or silver, or even an image like the American flag or Obama. Honey first buffs the nail beds so that they are super smooth and won’t create any bumps under the Minx. Next, she warms up the film over a light bulb, then adheres them one at a time over each nail, pulling the tips to get rid of any bubbles. “This is such a great method because there’s no odor, no drying, no smudging like you get with polish,” says Honey.

Step 2: File off the excess

Once all of the Minx strips are adhered on the nails, Honey uses a nail file to and cuticle clippers remove the excess film that goes over the tips.

Step 3: Heat and seal the Minx

One last blast of heat from the light sets the Minx in place. “It will last for at least two weeks on your hands and four weeks on your toes,” says Honey.

Step 4: Show off your Minx manicure!

“There’s no drying time either–just walk out the door and enjoy,” says Honey.