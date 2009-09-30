The Luckiest HUEman

Last week, the brand new October issue of Allure magazine came out. I was completely unaware, because I hadn’t received my subscription yet. I was in my office checking out what was happening on Twitter and I got a message from @beauty411 (one of my fav bloggers) congratulating me on being listed in Allure‘s Best of the Best Directory! I was so surprised! In case you didn’t know Allure keeps their Directory selections a total secret – even while they are doing the evaluations, it’s a secret! I had no idea my “first time guest” worked undercover for Allure!

To be recognized by Allure is always an amazing honor, a huge privilege and a great surprise. I say I am the luckiest guy because every day I get to do what I love the most – make the girls feel pretty.