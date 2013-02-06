The Long Bob (AKA Lob): How to Get It, Style It, and Maintain It

The lob is currently holding the title of The Haircut To Have, and we just can’t get enough of the swingy style. With New York Fashion Week just a few days away, there’s no time like the present to transform your look. Though the lob is a simple cut, making the change can’t stop there. Learning how to style and maintain the lob is just as important as committing to the cut. Sassoon Salon Creative Director & Sassoon Expert Michael Forrey took us through the entire process of cutting, styling and maintaining a lob, giving us the need-to-know details about the style everyone’s dying to have.

First things first, analyze your hair type and face shape to determine the kind of balance necessary in the cut. The lob’s versatility lends itself to both square and long face shapes, but those of us with long faces need to factor in more layers. If your hair is damaged, Michael suggests using the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Repair Collection throughout the styling process. For girls looking to not only cut but also color their hair, the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series At-Home Permanent Color kit delivers quality results, but lends itself to much more user-friendly maintenance with an affordable price tag.

The allure of the lob is that styling it differently from one day to the next is entirely encouraged. Depending on your mood, style or plans for the evening, you may want to opt for a curly, feminine style (use the Boost & Life Foaming Air Mousse) or a straight, edgy style (use the Heat Protect & Shine Spray). And while a good cut is essential, great styling products and personalized collections will help you create any look from start to finish. Michael walks us through the different styling techniques, giving us the low down on using a flat iron versus a diffuser. To maintain the style, he suggests a trip to the salon every 6 to 8 weeks, because if the lob dips below the shoulders, hair will flip at the ends and the aesthetic of the cut is lost.

For an in-depth look at the lob lifestyle, take a look through the slideshow. We’ll give you the expert’s take on the cut, style and maintenance of the lob, just in time for a fashion week makeover. You can create these salon-inspired looks with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series’ vintage priced line which is available at mass retailers and drugstores nationwide.

For more information about our relationship with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series click here: cmp.ly/3