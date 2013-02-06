The Long Bob (AKA Lob): How to Get It, Style It, and Maintain It

The lob is currently holding the title of The Haircut To Have, and we just can’t get enough of the swingy style. With New York Fashion Week just a few days away, there’s no time like the present to transform your look. Though the lob is a simple cut, making the change can’t stop there. Learning how to style and maintain the lob is just as important as committing to the cut. Sassoon Salon Creative Director & Sassoon Expert Michael Forrey took us through the entire process of cutting, styling and maintaining a lob, giving us the need-to-know details about the style everyone’s dying to have.
First things first, analyze your hair type and face shape to determine the kind of balance necessary in the cut. The lob’s versatility lends itself to both square and long face shapes, but those of us with long faces need to factor in more layers. If your hair is damaged, Michael suggests using the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Repair Collection throughout the styling process. For girls looking to not only cut but also color their hair, the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series At-Home Permanent Color kit delivers quality results, but lends itself to much more user-friendly maintenance with an affordable price tag.
The allure of the lob is that styling it differently from one day to the next is entirely encouraged. Depending on your mood, style or plans for the evening, you may want to opt for a curly, feminine style (use the Boost & Life Foaming Air Mousse) or a straight, edgy style (use the Heat Protect & Shine Spray). And while a good cut is essential, great styling products and personalized collections will help you create any look from start to finish. Michael walks us through the different styling techniques, giving us the low down on using a flat iron versus a diffuser. To maintain the style, he suggests a trip to the salon every 6 to 8 weeks, because if the lob dips below the shoulders, hair will flip at the ends and the aesthetic of the cut is lost.
For an in-depth look at the lob lifestyle, take a look through the slideshow. We’ll give you the expert’s take on the cut, style and maintenance of the lob, just in time for a fashion week makeover. You can create these salon-inspired looks with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series’ vintage priced line which is available at mass retailers and drugstores nationwide.
Cathleen was in major need of a hair change. Both timeless and on trend, the lob was the perfect cut to let her step out of her usual hair routine. Click through our slideshow to see if this cut is the right one for you, how to get it and how to maintain it. The transformation is amazing!
The first step to any new haircut is to analyze your hair type and face shape to create the right balance. The lob is a perfect cut for those with a round or square jaw and stronger features as it complements this look. For girls with longer faces, a lob can still work - just make sure to layer the hair more around the face and jaw line.
Analyze where the bob will be sitting, along with where your hair line will be. Michael says to not be afraid of the asymmetry of a side part. A middle part is possible, but keep in mind that it will expose and bring more attention to the face.
Next, you'll need to decide which product works best for your hair type. Cathleen's hair has seen a lot of damage from years of heat styling and coloring, so we've decided to go with the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Repair Collection. Her hair needs nourishment and the repair products will fill in the porous ends. We also used a hair mask to help restore smoothness and protect hair from styling damage without weighing down her locks. (Restoring Repair Shampoo & Conditioner, $3.99, drugstores nationwide; One Minute Mask, $3.99, drugstores nationwide)
The cut begins at the back of the head. Make sure that the length is short enough to sit above your shoulders to avoid flipping at the bottom of your hair.
Michael is about to begin layering, which will add softness to the cut so it doesn't look too blunt. Once shaped, the lob will take a triangular shape rather than a square one.
You'll want to add layers to the back of the hair and even more around the face to add softness. We recommend heading to the salon every 6-8 weeks to maintain your style.
When drying the hair, work a color gloss crème into the ends. We also used a color protect spray on the mid-shaft to the ends of hair to help protect from styling damage. (Color Gloss Creme, $3.99, drugstores nationwide; Color Protect Spray, $3.99, drugstores nationwide)
Before blow drying, using the Vidal Sassoon Heat Protect & Shine Spray will help protect against heat and styling damage for maximum shine and a light hold. (Heat Protect & Shine Spray, $3.99, drugstores nationwide)
Continue to blow dry the hair from the bottom to the top, getting the hair as straight as possible before using a flat iron. While blowing dry, don't keep the dryer in one spot for too long as it will create unnecessary heat damage.
Straight hair will give the lob a chic, modern look. Finish styling hair with a flat iron.
The reason we all love the lob so much is its versatility. If you want to add volume to the look, wearing it curly looks just as fabulous as wearing it straight. To get this look, wet the hair and use the Vidal Sassoon Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse from the roots to the end of the hair, paying extra attention to the frizz-prone zones. (Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse, $3.99, drugstores nationwide)
Taking 1/2 inch to one inch sections from the bottom to the top, use your hands to twist hair, then seal ends with the product. Twisting enhances the natural texture of your hair and makes it more consistent throughout. Avoid getting into a dreadlocks situation by twisting and scrunching to loosen a bit, giving your hair a light and natural beachy feel. Most importantly, make sure hair stays wet as you're twisting and loosening the curls because moisture is what's going to bring the curl out of your natural hair.
Use a diffuser to dry the curls inward. Skip up and down movements as the dryer should sit still around the hair. Make sure the diffuser settings are on high heat, low wind. Continue this until all hair is dry and feel free to break up the curls a bit once dry.
Curls are best for hair that is slightly wavy to curly naturally. If you have more hair, feel free to use more product as it won't weigh the hair down. Any bits of frizzy hair can be remedied by going over the area with a flat iron. Finish off the look with hairspray. (Boost & Lift Hairspray, $4.99, drugstores nationwide)
Cathleen's lob makeover updated her look in a sophisticated way that's easy to maintain and entirely adaptable to multiple lifestyles. Whether you're aiming for a sleek, straight look or a feminine, curled style, the lob doesn't disappoint.
