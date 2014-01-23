Beauty and the Real Girl: The Lip Balm to End All Lip Balms

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Ask any girl alive what her favorite lip balm is and she’ll likely name a brand (and if applicable, a flavor) without hesitation. We’ve all got our favorites, but every now and again a special product comes around that knocks our other sorry excuses for beauty products on their behinds.

MORE: The Best Lip Balms and Exfoliators for Kissable Lips

Leah Bourne, senior editor for The Vivant, swears by La Mer’s The Lip Balm to keep her pout pretty. The hefty price tag is clearly worth it, because Leah never looks like she needs lip balm. Below, she explains why she loves The Lip Balm so much.

“I’ve never been great with super complicated makeup (a smokey eye is about as advanced as it gets) so the one product that I am completely obsessed with is La Mer’s The Lip Balm. Yes, it’s a little on the expensive side, but it works wonders, especially in the winter when my lips are constantly chapped. It is also a major bonus that it smells great!”

Where to Buy: La Mer The Lip Balm, $50, Cremedelamer.com

Image Courtesy of Leah Bourne