I’m Obsessed With This $9 Hyaluronic Acid Hair Treatment That Makes My Strands Feel Salon Soft

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I take hair care very seriously—I have just as many products devoted to scalp and hair health as I do skincare, which is saying a lot. I have a dozen (yes, a dozen) of shampoos and conditioners I rotate between, but when it comes to aftercare, I’m devoted to a select number of options. The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Hair Treatment is one of the formulas that made the cut, and here’s why.

While hyaluronic acid is an ingredient more commonly used in skincare products to plump and nourish the skin, its benefits extend far beyond. It is also a standout for remedying a lack of hydration in the hair, which can be the result of several issues. Anything from over-washing to high water temperatures to overuse of styling tools can contribute to frizziness, brittleness and split ends. This leave-in treatment corrects and prevents all of the above from harming your hair overtime.

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment

I apply the treatment to damp strands post-shower, and it absorbs fairly quickly; it’s lightweight enough that you can even add some to your roots without fear of lingering greasy residue—in fact, once your hair dries, it will feel like you never applied any product to it. The brand recommends using one to two times per week, but I’ll apply it more often than not, especially if I’m using heal tools.

The difference in the state of my hair is like night and day; on days when I don’t use the treatment, my hair is far more susceptible to frizzness, not nearly as soft, and takes more of a hit from styling tools. On days I do apply the treatment, my hair can combat humidity more successfully, doesn’t feel as brittle post-blow dry and carries a sort of softness I thought could only come from salon appointments.

RELATED: My Dog Sheds Fur Like It’s His Job — This Is The Only Grooming Tool That Works For Us

I’m not the only one obsessed with the $9 treatment (it’s currently on sale for 20 percent off, alongside other scalp and hair treatments from The Inkey List.)

“My hair was getting dry and losing shine, especially in winter, so I began adding a few drops of this to my hair care routine. My hair looks and feels softer, smoother, shinier, easier to style. I ordered a second bottle right away so I won’t run out,” wrote one reviewer on the product page.

“I have been searching for a hair product that you can use on damp/dry hair without the feel of oiliness,” shared a second fan. “This incredible product delivers moisture without weight or residue. Never stop making, please!”

I’ll be stocking up during the brand’s limited-time sale, especially since the hair treatment is down to $8.75, to be exact.