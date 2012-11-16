The Holy Grail Of Foundation?

All of my career I’ve been completely obsessed with finding that perfect foundation that covers, protects and feels like you’re wearing nothing at all. I’ve dreamed of a magical foundation that would create angel-like skin, no matter what your age, yet couldn’t be detected by the human eye in direct sunlight.

For years, I thought this mythical foundation would never be found. I even developed my own two formulas for the Sally Hansen Natural Beauty line, and I thought they came darn close to being the best, until—drum roll—Giorgio Armani kicked foundation butt with their newest formula.

The new Maestro foundation is literally the Holy Grail for skin. Product developers at Armani created an ultra-fine oil pigment suspension called Fusion Technology that mimics skin’s natural texture, glides on like satin and leaves the most flawless, natural-looking finish ever. It also offers SPF 15 protection, works for any age or skin type, and lasts all day long. In fact, it’s so innovative, they’re not even calling it a foundation but rather a complexion perfector.

Giorgio Armani Maestro Fusion Makeup ($62, nordstrom.com) comes in 12 fabulous shades that all have a great blendability factor, allowing each shade to work on a wide range of skin tones. The formula contains extracts of lotus oil, which has free radical fighting properties, and hydrating agents that remain on top of the skin after application to leave a fresh clean feel. I have died and gone to heaven!

What’s your favorite foundation formula?