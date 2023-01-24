Customizable Hair Care is Trending in 2023—This $9 Shampoo Made Me Forget When My Last Wash Day Was

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

A sleek updo will never do you wrong—primarily when it serves as the perfect cover for your frizzy strands and oily scalp. Just one good hair day with a frizz-free finish would leave a girl fixated on what it was that I had done differently the wash day prior to amount to such a successful outcome. I’m fully aware my every-other-day shampoo sessions weren’t helping the matter. And as New York City-based hairstylist Nunzio Saviano confirms, an oily scalp will require a frequent wash, and for those who don’t have oily roots, he recommends shampooing twice a week.

Am I surprised that a $9 customizable shampoo was the solution to longer washes in between? Pleasantly so. While half-used shampoo bottles collected dust in my bathroom, customizable hair-care products have been thriving in the world. In comes chiming The Hair Lab by Strands and its customizable portfolio of shampoos, conditioners, and $3 “doses” personalized for you. For online shoppers, The Hair Lab’s two-minute quiz will get you thinking about the needs and desires of your own hair goals, the environment that surrounds you, and how it is that you perceive your own strands. The end result is a recommendation of either a Clarifying Shampoo boosted with 1% Apple Cider Vinegar; a Moisturizing Shampoo suited for a dry scalp and infused with squalene for immense hydration; or the Revitalizing Shampoo packed with rice water, a super ingredient known to strengthen your hair.

Now ask yourself: what are your top three hair needs? Categories up for selection in the quiz range from frizz control, heat protection, and even anti-brassiness (to name a few) for those with color-treated hair. While also taking into consideration the temperature, UV index, humidity, air pollution, and water hardness in your environment. And at select Walmart locations, IRL shoppers can scan their scalp with a handheld device and receive an in-depth analysis of their hair texture, scalp type, and environmental stressors.

Whichever route you take—whether that’s with the online quiz or the scanning experience — your tailored hair-care routine will result in a shampoo, conditioner, and three-set “dose” recommendation that targets your hair’s current needs. Since The Hair Lab by Strands is sold exclusively in-store at Walmart, a QR code will redirect shoppers at all locations to the online quiz. In just minutes, you’ll be set to check out with guaranteed soothing wash days to come.

Who said you can’t have it all? I said goodbye to weighed-down strands of the past, hello to an itch-free scalp, and unleashed the most divine air-dried finish. My very own recipe was specifically made for frizz control, heat protection, and a much-needed scalp detox. The conditioner that comes complemented with your final hair-care recipe will either be the Lightweight Conditioner designed for fine hair; the Well-Balanced Conditioner for normal hair; or the Deep Conditioner suited for coarse hair. Keep scrolling, to see a fraction of the customizable formula’s offerings.

The Hair Lab Clarifying Shampoo

Apple cider vinegar has been known to prevail as a prominent ingredient in both skin-care and hair-care. The Clarifying Shampoo works to remove excess product build-up on the scalp as I’ve noticed a decline in irritation. The soothing scent of mango shines through in this shampoo yet doesn’t mask my hair in an influx of fragrance.

The Hair Lab Lightweight Conditioner

I spent years assuming I had medium-textured hair. Once I tested the Strands Smart Scanner on my own scalp and was recommended the Lightweight Conditioner, I realized what it was that my fine, wavy hair was in need of. Infused with Jojoba Seed Oil, the conditioner has helped bring my natural waves back to life, rid them of frizz, and has nourished my layers with just enough moisture without weighing them down. And if your asking yourself at what part of the hair shaft should one apply their conditioner, Saviano recommends applying it from the ends to the mid-shaft.

The Hair Lab by Strands Anti-Frizz Dose Set

This miniature dose is formulated with rice extract and will have you going frizz-free for days on end.

The Hair Lab by Strands Heat Defense Dose Set

As one who constantly reaches for a blowdrying brush to style their grown-out fringe, I had to get my hands on the Heat Defense dose to start my wash-day routine on the right track.

The Hair Lab by Strands Scalp Reset Dose Set

I can’t help but think this added dose has been in part the reason why this winter season I’ve experienced less dandruff than ever before.