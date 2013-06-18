The Fishtail Milkmaid Braid Hybrid You Need to Try For Summer

Ladies who love braids, stop everything you’re doing, because you need to see this braid. Spotted on Beth Behrs of “Two Broke Girls” at the premiere of “Monsters University,” this beyond gorgeous fishtail/milkmaid braid hybrid is pretty much the most gorgeous hairstyle we’ve seen all summer. Needing to know every single detail about the look, we turned to celebrity hairstylist Aviva Perea, the mastermind behind Beth’s stunning style, to get the how to for this look. Below are her step-by-step directions for getting the look, plus the exact products she used. Read on!

Aviva began by prepping the hair with Oribe’s Foundation Mist and roughly dried the hair with her fingers. Then, she wrapped one inch sections of hair around T3’s Styling Wand, alternating directions with each section. She then doused the hair with Dove’s Invigorating Dry Shampoo, which gave it amazing texture and helped the braids stay in place. Next, Aviva made four braids- two on each side of the head, close to the ears. Starting each braid with a fishtail, she ended each braid with a regular braid for extra texture. Finally, she wrapped the braids around the head just behind the bangs, securing with bobby pins. Gorgeous, right?

Courtesy Image

