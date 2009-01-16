The Fastest Mani Makeover Ever

I’ve tried my fair share of quick-dry polishes over the years, and have found one that definitely lives up to it’s name: Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fash Dry Nail Color. Not only does it dry in a flash, but the brush tip is very clever. The bristles are flat and tapered on the edges, so that when you press it lightly againt your nail bed, it spreads out and practically covers your whole naile in just one stroke–another major time saver. And for $4.95, it’s a bargain buy you shouldn’t pass up!

As one the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.