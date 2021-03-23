This Hello Kitty Beauty Collab Screams ’90s Nostalgia

As a child of the ’90s, I wanted everything Hello Kitty. Really, I wanted all the Sanrio characters on my notebooks and backpacks and pens and bedding and the list goes on and on. Now in my 30s, I’m back loving Hello Kitty as a nod to my childhood. This time, I want the designs on real beauty products instead of, you know, school supplies. The Crème Shop x Hello Kitty collection is right up my alley. It the same affordable, K-beauty brand you know and love but just with a Hello Kitty twist.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, it was started by Theresa and Lawrence Kim. The cruelty-free makeup and skincare are manufactured in South Korea, and the brand’s US headquarters is in Los Angeles. Their goal? Bring high-quality, affordable Korean beauty to the masses and have some fun with it. And they have. The Crème Shop is sold at a dozen locations, including CVS and Target.

But to get in on the Hello Kitty collab, it’s best to shop straight from the brand as it has every color and product in stock. But not for long! Shop some of our favorites, below.

Hello Kitty Macaron Lip Balm – Icing On The Cake

Vitamin E and antioxidants protect and soothe skin but it’s the smell that will keep you going back for more.

Under Eye Patches – Hydrogel, Soothing & Brightening, Collagen + Caviar

These Insta-friendly undereye patches smooth and bright—and look cute at the same time.

Pink Water Crème – Ultra Dewy Face Cream

Dry skin is no match for this watermelon and hyaluronic acid-infused cream.

Hello Lippy Moisturizing Tinted Lip Balm in Strawberry Sweetheart

It’s back! These shea butter-infused lippies continue to sell out.

Hello Kitty Hydrogel Lip Patch Vanilla Pudding Flavored

Pop one of these lip patches on to nourish and smooth dry, winter lips.