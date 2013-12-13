The Cream Eyeshadow That Doubles as a Highlighter

This winter we’re going lighter on the bronzer and playing with soft highlighters instead. And get this, the best one we’ve found is actually an eye shadow. Yesterday, we met up with ice skater (and new CoverGirl!) Gracie Gold, who will be competing in the 2014 Winter Olympics. And as much as we were amazed by her skating—we could barely make it on the ice—we were equally enamored by her frosted cheeks that had this perfect glowy finish. What makeup artist Katie Robinson used: CoverGirl Bombshell Shineshadow in Ice Queen ($6.99, covergirl.com).

Robinson used the cream shadow in the inner crease of the eye, the brow bone and then finished by creating a C shape—highlighting above the eyebrow, around the eye and onto the cheekbone. The end result is this white shimmer that glistens in the light—without an overkill sparkle effect.

Read more: The Secret to Olivia Wilde’s Perfectly Arched Eyebrows

